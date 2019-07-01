Aladdin just became the highest-grossing movie of Will Smith's career — and he wants to thank you

Image zoom Courtesy of Disney

Will Smith is grateful that he has friends like us.

Smith announced over the weekend that Aladdin (a.k.a. the Hitch remake) has officially become the highest-grossing film of his career, passing the worldwide haul of Suicide Squad (still his No. 1 in the U.S.) and Independence Day.

“This is a post that I’m just humbled and honored to make right now….To be in this game as long as I’ve been in this game and to have my biggest movie at this point of my career, I just want to say thank you,” shared the 50-year-old actor in an Instagram video, before proceeding to say thanks in a dozen-plus languages. “Just thank you, everybody, around the world, thank you, thank you. Who I miss?”

With Aladdin now his personal No. 1 with more than $875 million worldwide, next up for Smith is October’s Gemini Man, December’s animated Spies in Disguise, and January’s long-awaited Bad Boys for Life.

But, in the meantime, he’s just grateful to erase Suicide Squad from the record books.

