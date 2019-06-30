Robocop Returns will feature same suit as original film

Now, we’ll buy this for a dollar.

District 9 director Neill Blomkamp has revealed that the suit-cum-armored-shell featured in his upcoming RoboCop sequel, RoboCop Returns, will be the same as that which protected Peter Weller‘s titular character Alex Murphy in Paul Verhoeven’s original, 1987 science fiction classic.

In response to a question on Twitter about whether the new RoboCop film would feature the “original suit,” Blomkamp responded, “1 million% original.” This would be a different approach to the one taken by the makers of the 2014 RoboCop remake, which found star Joel Kinnaman wearing a much sleeker suit.

Blomkamp also revealed on Twitter that progress is being made on the script of the new RoboCop film and that the movie would channel the vision of Verhoeven’s sci-fi tale.

“Script is being written,” the director wrote. “Going well! Imagine watching Verhoeven do a follow up film.”

Deadline reported last July that Blomkamp was developing a new RoboCop film. The movie is based on a script written years previously by original RoboCop writers Ed Neumeier and Michael Miner.

Watch the trailer for the original RoboCop above.

Script is being written. Going well! Imagine watching Verhoeven do a follow up film https://t.co/QDp5T7cf5L — Neill Blomkamp (@NeillBlomkamp) June 29, 2019

Related content: