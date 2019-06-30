Midsommar actors name their favorite horror movies

Image zoom Gabor Kotschy/A24

Midsommar 07/03/19 type Movie Genre Horror

Midsommar is released July 3, which still leaves time to get in the mood for Hereditary writer-director Ari Aster‘s new terror tale by watching some horror movies. But which ones? We asked Midsommar cast members Jack Reynor, Will Poulter, William Jackson Harper, and Vilhelm Blomgren to name their favorite big screen chillers.

JACK REYNOR (CHRISTIAN): “My favorite horror movie is a supernatural horror film called Kwaidan (1965), which is by Masaki Kobayashi. It’s an anthology of Japanese folk tales, they’re all supernatural. But, Kwaidan is based on a book written by an Irishman, called Lafcadio Hearn. I love it. I think it’s one of the most beautiful films ever and I think it’s really interesting the way that film, and actually the culture of supernatural folk tales in Japan mirrors ours in Ireland, and the way we deal with the supernatural, and how we create these ghosts and these apparitions in our storytelling, in order to have a conversation about something that we find difficult to talk about, like the famine, or infidelity, or whatever. I love that movie.”

WILL POULTER (MARK): “Hereditary (2018) is one of my favorite horror movies, genuinely. The Shining (1980). Get Out (2017), I think, is a classic. That’s maybe in my top ten favorite films ever. I just think it’s a piece of genius, and also an amazing example of horror and humor also fused with an unbelievably astute level of social commentary. Jordan Peele did an amazing job with that one.”

WILLIAM JACKSON HARPER (JOSH): “Rosemary’s Baby (1968) is unsettling and [like Midsommar] it’s about belief. Belief is something I find really interesting as something to sort of unpack, and what that allows people to do, because of whatever they believe. So, I love that. I love the original Wicker Man (1973). I was a big fan of The Ring (2002).”

VILHELM BLOMGREN (PELLE): “We watched Kill List (2011) during the shoot of Midsommar. That was just the most disturbing thing I’ve ever seen. That was just a brilliant movie. And also Midsommar. That’s also very disturbing!”

