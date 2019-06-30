See Daniel Craig drive 007's Aston Martin on Bond 25 set

By Clark Collis
June 30, 2019 at 12:53 PM EDT
Daniel Craig‘s James Bond still has a license to kill — and to drive!

In a just-released behind-the-scenes clip from the London shoot of Bond 25, the actor is seen behind the wheel of an Aston Martin V8, 007’s preferred mode of transport in the big screen spy franchise. Craig is also shown getting out of the car and walking away, in no apparent discomfort, which is significant given his recent travails. It was announced in May that Craig would be undergoing minor ankle surgery after he sustained an injuring during the filming of Bond 25, but that the movie remained on track to be released in April 2020.

Bond 25 is being directed by Cary Fukunaga (Beasts of No Nation, the first season of True Detective). The film’s cast also includes Bohemian Rhapsody‘s Rami MalekFlash‘s Dali Benssalah, Velvet Buzzsaw‘s Billy Magnussen, Blade Runner 2049‘s Ana de Armas, Captain Marvel‘s Lashana Lynch, and Quicksand‘s David Dencik, with Malek playing a villain.

See that behind-the-scenes footage of Craig, below.

