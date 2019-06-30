Bill & Ted Face the Music begins production

Bill and Ted Face the Music type Movie Genre Comedy

Bill & Ted franchise cowriter Ed Solomon has confirmed that the third film in the series, Bill & Ted Face the Music, will start shooting Monday.

“Monday. Crew call: 7:30. First shot: 9:00,” Solomon wrote on Twitter, Saturday.

On Sunday morning, Solomon posted a blurry photograph which he titled “Photo From Last Night’s Cast Dinner that Reveals Nothing (So I Don’t Get Into Trouble).”

In Bill & Ted Face the Music, Winter and Reeves’ titular heroes embark on a quest to save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe through their rock and roll music.

The cast also includes William Sadler, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (a.k.a. Kid Cudi), Anthony Carrigan, Amy Stoch, Hal Landon Jr., Erinn Hayes, Beck Bennett, and Glee actress Jayma Mays. The film is written by Solomon and Chris Matheson with Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest) directing.

The movie is slated for an Aug. 21, 2020 release.

