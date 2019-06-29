The Conjuring 3? The Nun 2? Here's what's next for the Conjuring universe after Annabelle Comes Home

Annabelle Comes Home 06/26/19 type Movie Genre Horror

If there is one thing the Conjuring universe films have proven about Annabelle and that devil-doll’s fellow supernatural evildoers it is that they are spookily resilient — both on the screen and at the box office. The just-released Annabelle Comes Home is the sixth entry in the franchise since 2013’s The Conjuring — which was directed and produced by Aquaman filmmaker James Wan — and the seventh if you include last May’s franchise-adjacent The Curse Of La Llorona, which featured a cameo from Annabelle. And there is a scary number of sequels and possible spin-offs in the pipeline.

Last year’s Corin Hardy-directed The Nun, whose titular character was first seen in 2016’s The Conjuring 2, outperformed expectations, with a worldwide gross of $365 million. Wan’s fellow franchise producer Peter Safran says the Conjuring brain trust has “a really fun storyline teed up” for a sequel. Before the release of The Conjuring 2, Safran believed another of that film’s entities, The Crooked Man, was the obvious choice for a solo movie, and reveals a movie about the characters is still in development. “We really felt that Crooked Man was going to be the one, but it just turned out that the audience had such a fascination with the Nun,” says the producer. “We’re developing a screenplay for it. It’s got a very different feel, which I think is a good thing.”

Annabelle Comes Home itself could also spawn spin-off films. There are plenty of ghoulies introduced to audiences in the film, which finds Annabelle causing trouble in the room of haunted objects collected by supernatural investigators Ed and Lorraine Warne (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga). “There’s been some artifacts that I’ve really sort of fallen in love with,” says the film’s director Gary Dauberman, who has written all the Annabelle films as well as The Nun. “I would love to scratch beneath the surface I’ve presented here and see what’s up with them.” As for the franchise mothership, The Conjuring 3 is actually shooting right now, and will be released, Sept. 11, 2020. “It will be a doozy,” teases Farmiga. “It will be big.”

