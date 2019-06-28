Spider-Man: Far From Home
Tom Holland reveals his cut Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse cameo

By Nick Romano
June 28, 2019 at 09:58 AM EDT
Your friendly neighborhood Tom Holland is mildly “heartbroken,” and it has to do with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

As we know, Holland (our current Hollywood web-slinger in Spider-Man: Far From Home), Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man), and Tobey Maguire (Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy) were all meant to have cameos in Sony’s highly acclaimed animated movie at one point, but that didn’t happen. Now, in lamenting what could’ve been, Holland revealed some details about what his cameo would have entailed.

“At one point, I was supposed to be in it,” the actor, 23, told JOE in the U.K. “Yeah, there was going to be another Peter Parker. It was a scene in a train station or something and it was going to be like an Easter egg. I was gonna walk through the background and say like, ‘Hey, kid!’ or something. Never happened. Heartbroken.”

Into the Spider-Verse, dropping on Netflix this June, came out in December 2018 and instantly won over Spidey fans with a story about Miles Morales, comics’ first Afro-Latino Spider-Man, developing his wall-crawler powers and dealing with multiple other Spider-people from different dimensions crossing over into his reality.

Characters like Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Ham, Peni Parker, multiple Peter Parkers, Kingpin, Doc Ock, Scorpion, and Green Goblin appeared in the Oscar-winning comic book movie, which also included cameos from the late Stan Lee and Easter eggs to previous Spider-Man movies.

In January, Rodney Rothman, a co-writer and co-director on the film, told The Q&A with Jeff Goldsmith, “I wrote a scene that had every… that had Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in the same scene.” He continued, “I don’t want to get into it, but I did write that scene. But there’s a lot of anxiety, there’s a lot of anxiety around the movie generally and there was anxiety about confusing people.”

“It’s so funny, and I was so stressed when it came out,” Holland said of Spider-Verse. “I was like, ‘This Spider-Man movie is so good.’ Oh man.”

“Lots to live up to,” his Far From Home costar Zendaya (MJ) added.

So please, Spider-Verse directors, mend Holland’s broken heartstrings and put him in the sequel.

