Spider-Man director reacts to Gwyneth Paltrow forgetting she was in Homecoming

It wasn’t just the internet that got a kick out of Gwyneth Paltrow forgetting she was in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The film’s director Jon Watts told EW at this week’s world premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home (which he also directs), that he had no hard feelings over the hilarious clip, in which Paltrow absolutely refuses to accept her costar Jon Favreau‘s assertions that they had a scene together in the Spidey film.

“I totally get it. When we shot that scene it happened so quickly that I was not surprised that she just thought that was Avengers,” Watts said, adding, “because she doesn’t really even see Tom Holland [Spider-Man] in the scene, he’s gone by the time she steps in. So she shows up and does the scene with Jon Favreau and Robert Downey Jr., she’s going to think that’s the Avengers.”

“I thought it was so hilarious,” he added. The viral moment was captured as part of Favreau’s new Netflix cooking show with celeb chef Roy Choi, The Chef Show.

Spider-Man: Far From Home — which follows Peter Parker as he battles new menaces on a school trip abroad — is the first Marvel movie to follow Avengers: Endgame, and is the last in the planned Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Watts said he felt pressure with Far From Home coming after that box office behemoth, but he said he channeled that into the movie. “I saw it as an opportunity. So many crazy things happened in Endgame and there’s so many unanswered questions,” he explained. “I thought this was an opportunity to not only answer those questions but to show the world what the MCU might look like moving forward.”

Holland and Favreau reprise their roles in the film, which also stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Marisa Tomei, Zendaya, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, and Jacob Batalon.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters July 2.

