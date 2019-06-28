Princess Diana, movie star? Kevin Costner says she almost starred in The Bodyguard sequel

The Bodyguard type Movie Genre Romance,

Drama

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Kevin Costner isn’t afraid to drop truth bombs about working on The Bodyguard all these years later. After revealing that the iconic poster for the 1992 film didn’t actually feature his costar Whitney Houston, the actor recently sat down with Lola Ogunnaike on PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing to reveal the royalty he almost landed as his costar for the scrapped sequel.

It turns out that the Princess Diana actually came pretty close to starring in The Bodyguard 2.

“The studio liked the idea of doing a Bodyguard 2 [with Princess Diana] in the same kind of capacity as Whitney,” Costner reveals. “Nobody really knew that for about a year.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kevin Costner reflects on importance of Hidden Figures and playing people ‘who are braver than I am’

And when Costner presented the idea to Princess Diana, she actually said yes.

“I just remember her being incredibly sweet on the phone when she asked the questions,” Costner says. “She goes, ‘Are we going to have like a kissing scene?’ But she said it in a very respectful — she was a little nervous because I think her life was very governed.”

Who would have imagined that we were this close to seeing Princess Diana as a movie star?! Watch the video above for more.

Costner is currently starring in Yellowstone, which was just renewed for a third season and airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.

Related content: