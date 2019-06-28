Melissa McCarthy in talks to play Ursula in live-action Little Mermaid

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Everett Collection

Melissa McCarthy is heading under the sea.

The Can You Ever Forgive Me? Oscar nominee is in early talks to play Ursula in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, EW has confirmed.

Though the studio hasn’t officially made an announcement, Rob Marshall confirmed to EW last year that he was diving into directing the project immediately after Mary Poppins Returns, which hit theaters last December. “It’s about a woman finding her voice,” Marshall told EW. “A girl finding her voice, actually. And that immediately just felt like an interesting, timely piece that resonated with us.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who worked with Marshall on Poppins, has also been tapped to work on original music for Mermaid with original composer Alan Menken.

In addition to his musical duties, Miranda will also produce alongside La La Land producer Marc Platt.

The 1989 animated film, which was directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, tells the beloved tale of Ariel (voiced by Jodi Benson), a young mermaid who falls in love with a prince and longs to be human. The nefarious sea witch Ursula agrees to make Ariel’s dreams come true in exchange for her beautiful voice.

McCarthy will next be seen alongside Elisabeth Moss and Tiffany Haddish in The Kitchen in August.

