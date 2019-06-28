Image zoom Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Yesterday 06/28/19 type Movie Genre Musical,

Romantic Comedy

Imagine, if you will, a world in which no one remembered the Beatles, or their songs, except for you. Their entire wondrous catalog would be yours to pass off as your own, provided you could remember the words. Would you be up to the task?

If you’re having trouble picturing that, don’t worry — Danny Boyle and Richard Curtis have already done it for you. With Yesterday in theaters now, it’s the perfect time to come together and gauge your knowledge of the Fab Four’s lyrics… you know, just in case. Below, EW has assembled excerpts from 11 Beatles classics to test your skills. We believe you can work it out. And if you can’t, don’t be afraid to ask for “Help!” (Okay, we’re done.)

