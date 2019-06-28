Allison Janney, Ellen Barkin hold most smartest Drop Dead Gorgeous reunion

Image zoom Everett Collection

Get a picture of that: Allison Janney and Ellen Barkin are the most smartest costars in the world.

Three weeks shy of the 20th anniversary of their mockumentary Drop Dead Gorgeous, the actresses reunited on the set of their new film Breaking News in Yuba County, and Janney shared a pair of adorable photos taken between takes.

“Ok, this is a full circle moment for me! In and out of character with the amazing #EllenBarkin,” Janney captioned the post, which shows Janney, 59, and Barkin, 65, clowning around behind the scenes of the Tate Taylor-directed project. “First time was #DropDeadGorgeoustogether again in #breakingnewsinyubacounty More full circles coming!”

Barkin played Annette Atkins, mother to aspiring beauty queen and news anchor Amber (Kirsten Dunst), in the 1999 cult comedy, which featured Janney in the role of Annette’s chain-smoking best friend (and sassy trailer park neighbor), Loretta. Though critics mostly trashed the film upon its release, it has since garnered an enthusiastic underground following, with passionate fan affection for the heavy comedic banter between Annette and Loretta.

Directed by Reno 911 helmer Michael Patrick Jann, Drop Dead Gorgeous also starred Denise Richards as Rebecca Ann Leeman, a ruthless contestant competing against Amber for the title of American Teen Princess in their small town of Mount Rose, Minn., while Kirstie Alley played Rebecca’s mother, Gladys. Other competitors included Lisa Swenson (Brittany Murphy) and Leslie Miller (Amy Adams).

Breaking News in Yuba County, which stars Janney as a woman who becomes a sympathetic local celebrity after staging her husband’s accidental death to look like a missing persons case, is expected to be released in 2020.

