What is love? Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal's SNL homage at Spider-Man premiere

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images, Everette Collection

The Spider-Man: Far From Home press tour is just the gift that keeps on giving.

While walking the red carpet at the Hollywood premiere for the latest Marvel movie, Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal appeared to be wearing matching colorful suits. But then reddit user WhatWouldJesusMtnDew put two and two together about why the style “looked familiar.”

And then the Alamo Drafthouse tweeted a photo that confirmed our minds weren’t playing tricks on us.

Holland and Gyllenhaal’s maroon and blue shiny suits feel like an incredible homage to the classic Saturday Night Live characters known as the Roxbury Guys, a.k.a. Will Ferrell and Chris Kattan’s iconic roles that eventually broke out into their own 1998 movie, A Night at the Roxbury.

It seems like the Spider-Man co-stars are big Roxbury Guys fans, since this apparently is an ongoing Easter egg they’ve been planting throughout the press tour. Just look at how identical they are on The Graham Norton Show to another Roxbury look!

Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal look like the Night at the Roxbury guys. pic.twitter.com/JyYAasUJ5u — Josh Kurp (@JoshKurp) June 20, 2019

Fans are definitely taking notice.

Actually he looks like he can be one of the Roxbury guys. pic.twitter.com/oZpFIRSqVE — J. Tom Pogue (@Tombot33) June 27, 2019

Please tell me this was planned… pic.twitter.com/XgzcUqg4vU — Angelica (@BubblyMediaGirl) June 28, 2019

If Holland and Gyllenhaal planned this as an actual homage to SNL (and not just an incredible coincidence), it wouldn’t be the first time someone used a red carpet to shout out something they admired. Jordan Peele recently used the Us press tour to pay respect to some of his favorite classic horror movies, like The Shining, Candyman, and A Nightmare on Elm Street.

If this is a trend that’s taking off in Hollywood, we are not opposed.

Related content: