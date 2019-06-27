Scream Factory releasing bonkers The Blob remake on Collector's Edition Blu-ray

The Blob type Movie

“If it had a mind, you could reason with it. If it had a face, you could look it in the eye. If it had a body, you could shoot it…”

John Carpenter‘s 1982 film The Thing and David Cronenberg‘s 1986 outing The Fly have long been regarded by many genre fans as the only two horror remakes of the modern era to deserve classic status. In recent times, however, there has been a growing movement, unofficially spearheaded by Everly and Mayhem director Joe Lynch, to add one more movie to that list: 1988’s The Blob.

Directed by Chuck Russell (The Mask), and co-written by Frank Darabont (The Mist, The Walking Dead), the movie stars Kevin Dillon, Shawnee Smith, and Jeffrey DeMunn, but, just as importantly, boasts an array of insane effects from Tony Gardner (Army of Darkness, Zombieland) as the titular creature kills off characters in spectacularly gruesome fashion.

Now, the film’s rep is about to be burnished further.

Horror-focused imprint Scream Factory announced Thursday that it will be releasing a Collector’s Edition Blu-ray of The Blob on Oct. 29, for which the company has already produced a “slew” of extras.

Scream Factory also revealed the artwork for the Blu-ray, by Joel Robinson.

Watch a vintage trailer for The Blob above and see that artwork, below.

