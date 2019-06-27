Midway trailer puts Nick Jonas and Ed Skrein in World War II naval battle

Roland Emmerich (Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow) is an unparalleled master of disaster cinema. But for his next movie, he’s taking his talents to the Pacific theater of World War II. The new trailer for Midway previews a frantic and chaotic depiction of the titular naval battle that turned the tide of the war.

The trailer heavily features the attack on Pearl Harbor, which marked the start of hostilities between the United States and Imperial Japan. Having been taken by surprise with that attack, U.S. intelligence is determined not to mess up again. Desperate to figure out the Japanese Navy’s next target, Edwin Layton (Patrick Wilson) guesses it’s Midway. Washington brass disagrees, but in his words, “Washington is wrong.”

Clearly, he’s correct. The trailer gives us a glimpse of an absolutely frantic Battle of Midway, filled with ships and planes and untold bullets. Ed Skrein plays pilot Dick Best, while Nick Jonas plays Bruno Gaido. The star-studded cast also includes Woody Harrelson, Darren Criss, Dennis Quaid, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Mandy Moore, and more.

Watch the trailer above. Midway hits theaters on Nov. 8.

