Jordana Brewster is officially back for Fast & Furious 9

Image zoom Giles Keyte/Universal

The family is getting back together.

After sitting out The Fate of the Furious, Jordana Brewster is officially returning for the ninth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, which is currently filming in London.

On Thursday, franchise star Vin Diesel posted a video from the set with Brewster, who plays his onscreen sister, Mia Toretto, and the young actor playing Dom’s (Diesel) son.

Brewster has appeared in five previous Fast films, but the death of Paul Walker in 2013 complicated her role given that Mia and Brian (Walker) were romantic partners and the late actor was written out at the end of Furious 7, with the couple going off into retirement to raise their family.

Brewster isn’t the only Fast stalwart returning for the latest film, as Justin Lin is back in the director’s chair after helming the franchise’s third, fourth, fifth, and sixth installments. Joining them will be returnees Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, as well as newcomer John Cena.

Fast & Furious 9 is slated to open May 22, 2020.

Related content: