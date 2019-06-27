Your new Sherlock: Henry Cavill joins Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes film

Image zoom Alexander Tamargo/Getty Image; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Hollywood found its next Sherlock Holmes… and stranger things (sorry not sorry) have happened with movie pairings.

DC’s titular Man of Steel, Henry Cavill, will now star as Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic character in Enola Holmes, which stars Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown as the titular character, EW has learned.

The film, a production from Legendary, is an adaptation of author Nancy Springer’s book series The Enola Holmes Mysteries, about the adventures of budding detective Enola, Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ much younger sister. The first book, The Case of the Missing Marquess, came out in 2006.

Helena Bonham Carter, soon to be seen as Princess Margaret in Netflix’s The Crown, will play Enola’s mother in Enola Holmes, helmed by Fleabag and Killing Eve director Harry Bradbeer and written by HBO’s His Dark Materials scribe Jack Thorne.

But can we go back to the fact that now the actors behind Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Magneto (Sir Ian McKellen), Alfred Pennyworth (Michael Caine), and Superman (Cavill) will have played Sherlock Holmes?

Cavill was last seen as Clark Kent in 2017’s Justice League and has since gone on to film roles in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, action-thriller Night Hunter, and Netflix’s upcoming live-action The Witcher series.

Brown, recently seen in Godzilla: King of the Monsters for Legendary, will produce Enola Holmes with Paige Brown.

