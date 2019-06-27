Paul Rudd joins new Ghostbusters film: 'I nearly slimed myself!'

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Everett Collection

Paul Rudd answered the call, the call to star in the new Ghostbusters movie from director Jason Reitman, EW has learned.

Thursday brought word that Marvel’s resident Ant-Man is in talks to join the production, as doubly confirmed by a video reveal of Rudd standing in front of the iconic firehouse from the 1984 original, which was directed by Reitman’s dad, Ivan Reitman.

“When I heard they were gonna call me, well, as you can imagine, I nearly slimed myself,” Rudd says in the video, shared by Sony Pictures’ U.K. division. “I can’t wait to join the cast this fall for Ghostbusters. In fact, I’m sliming myself right now.”

The new film also stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, and, according to Sigourney Weaver, some of the original stars. The story for this next chapter in the Ghostbusters saga centers on a single mom and her children. Coon is in talks to play the mom, while Wolfhard is in talks to play her son and Grace rounds out the family in a lead role.

Rudd will take the role of a teacher living in a small town.

“I’ve been wanting to work with Paul Rudd since my short film opened for Wet Hot American Summer at Sundance,” Jason Reitman said. “Thrilled he’ll be joining this new chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe.”

Ivan will produce the film, which Jason co-wrote with Gil Kenan. Filming will commence this summer.

Variety first reported the news of Rudd’s casting.

