Sure, she’s done plenty of butt-kicking in the Twilight and Snow White movies, but Kristen Stewart firmly proves herself an action star in the first trailer for the new Charlie’s Angels.

The first line of the new preview sets the tone perfectly. “I think women can do anything,” says Stewart’s Sabina Wilson, who dons a long, blond wig and soon has her mark’s neck wrapped in a curtain. “Who steals humanitarian aid money?!” she exclaims as she punches him before a TKO headbutt.

And that’s just the beginning of the action, with lots of explosions and fight scenes throughout — not to mention a high-stakes skydive — all involving Stewart, Naomi Scott (the new Aladdin’s Princess Jasmine), and relative newcomer Ella Balinska as the three Angels.

As director Elizabeth Banks previously told EW, it was a high priority that she make a movie about “women working together and supporting each other.”

So if you thought this was the reboot you didn’t need, think again.

“Well we felt like we had a big responsibility with this trailer because it’s going to be on [Spider-Man: Far From Home], which is a big movie, which means a lot of eyeballs are going to be on the trailer and we felt like we wanted to invite that audience into our movie,” Banks tells EW sister site PEOPLE. “We’re reintroducing Charlie’s Angels to people. The last movie came out almost 18 years ago, so there are many, many, especially young people who just don’t really know those movies. So we’re kind of reintroducing Charlie’s Angels to new fans but also reminding people who love Charlie’s Angels what they loved about it and bringing them back into the theater.”

Banks, who will play one of three Bosleys in the film (along with Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou), promises audiences are in for a wild ride. They even brought together powerhouses Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey to provide the theme song.

“So it’s got a lot of action, it’s got glamour, it’s got fun, it feels big and global which was a big goal of doing the film this time around for me,” Banks added. “And I just think, hopefully, it tells everybody they’re going to have a lot of fun watching it.”

Charlie’s Angels shoots into theaters Nov. 15.

