Glee alum among new actors cast in third Bill & Ted movie

Image zoom Maarten de Boer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Bill and Ted Face the Music type Movie Genre Comedy

We bring most excellent news.

Amy Stoch, Hal Landon Jr., Erinn Hayes from Childrens Hospital, Saturday Night Live cast member Beck Bennett, and Glee actress Jayma Mays have all joined the cast of the third Bill & Ted movie, Bill & Ted Face the Music. Stoch and Landon Jr. will reprise their roles as Missy and Ted’s father (police chief Chet Logan), respectively. Hayes will play Ted’s wife, Princess Elizabeth, and Jayma Mays will play Princess Joanna, Bill’s wife. Bennett has been cast as Deacon Logan, Ted’s younger brother.

As previously announced, the film’s stars Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves will also be joined on screen by William Sadler, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (a.k.a. Kid Cudi), and Anthony Carrigan.

In Bill & Ted Face the Music, our titular heroes embark on a quest to save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe through their rock and roll music.

The movie is slated for an Aug. 21, 2020 release.

Related content: