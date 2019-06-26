Myst movie and TV universe in the works with original game creators

Image zoom Maximum Games

Myst type Video Games

“Perhaps the ending has not yet been written.” So says the narrator at the beginning of Myst, the puzzling 1993 computer adventure game, and so say we now as news arrives of a movie and TV universe based on this mystical world.

On Wednesday, Village Roadshow Entertainment Group revealed its acquiring of the film and TV rights to Myst. The company stated it “will rely on and expand upon the game’s existing mythology to develop a multi-platform universe including film, scripted and unscripted television content.”

Does this mean we could see a Myst unscripted reality show in the future? Perhaps this means that live-action movie stuck in development Hell since its reveal in 2010 will finally move ahead. But official details are scarce beyond the news that we’ll be getting more Myst-ifying entertainment.

Brothers Rand and Robyn Miller created Myst, which spawned multiple sequel games and novels, with their company Cyan. The Millers will now develop the TV and film expansions with Village Roadshow, as well as Delve Media’s Isaac Testerman and Yale Rice.

Myst began in 1993 with a game that set players on a mysterious island where they were required to solve a series of puzzles, but the canonized mythology has thousands of years worth of history. The main story follows Atrus, whose grandmother, Anna, triggers a world-shaping set of events in discovering the D’ni, a civilization with a unique ability to write books that link to other worlds.

The game, with highly praised graphics at the time of release, was the best-selling PC game of all time until 2002. To date, the franchise has sold over 15 million copies worldwide.

