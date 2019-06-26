Glenn Danzig's Verotika hailed as 'bats--- insane' by horror film community following screening

Image zoom Cleopatra Entertainment

The horror community of Los Angeles came out in full force on Tuesday night to see Misfits founder-turned-filmmaker Glenn Danzig’s already infamous horror anthology movie Verotika, which played at the sold-out Montalbán Theatre.

The film did not disappoint.

“Well, that was bats— insane,” tweeted Ryan Turek, an executive at Blumhouse and co-host of the Shock Waves horror movie podcast.

“Believe the hype!” wrote Big Ass Spider! director, Mike Mendez. “Glenn Danzig’s ‘Verotika’ was absolutely exquisite!”

“Verotika. Wow. I. Wowwww,” wrote Roxanne Benjamin, writer-director of the recent survival-thriller Body at Brighton Rock, who is also overseeing one of the stories in Shudder’s upcoming Creepshow series.

“I am truly at a loss for words,” admitted Brian Collins, author of Horror Movie a Day.

The screening was also attended by You’re Next screenwriter Simon Barrett and comedian Kumail Nanjiani, among other notables.

Verotika gained instant notoriety after the film received its world premiere at the recent Cinepocalypse festival in Chicago and reviewers compared it to Tommy Wiseau’s The Room, the so-bad-it’s-amazing drama whose production later inspired the James Franco-starring The Disaster Artist. Certainly, the three tales featured in Verotika — which include an opening story about a woman with eyes for nipples who accidentally creates a giant albino spider-monster — often reveal the first-time filmmaker’s inexperience, but also demonstrate his enthusiasm for the demented task in hand.

“If you do something you love it’s difficult,” Danzig said, in the post-screening Q&A. “On a movie set, there are tons of problems that happen that you would never foresee. So, you have to hit the ground running…Right from the start, it was very clear, we’re not making a Hollywood movie. A lot of my influences and the different films I like, especially European films, you can see them in here, and, lighting, colors, it’s much different from a movie you will see nowadays.”

Danzig also discussed his plans to make a second horror movie.

“My next film, which I’m hopefully starting this summer, is a vampire-spaghetti western,” he said, to loud applause and cheers from the audience. “The soundtrack has been done for two years and of course it sounds almost exactly like an Ennio Morricone soundtrack. I think I’m actually going to do a small part in it too. Everybody in the movie is a vampire. So, you won’t have to wait around to see the vampire. They’re all f—ing vampires!”

Verotika stars Alice Haig, Ashley Wisdom, Kayden Kross, Natalia Borowsky, Rachel Alig, Scotch Hopkins and Sean Kanan. The film also features a cameo appearance from Caroline Williams of Texas Chain Saw Massacre 2 fame.

Cleopatra Entertainment is releasing Verotika on VOD at Halloween

