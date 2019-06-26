Billy Drago, star of The Untouchables and Charmed, dies at age 73

Image zoom Paramount Pictures/Everett Collection

Actor Billy Drago has died at the age of 73. Drago specialized in portraying villains and was best known for playing real-life gangster Frank Nitti in Brian De Palma’s 1987 film The Untouchables and the demon Barbas on the WB show Charmed. Drago’s many other acting credits include 1985’s Clint Eastwood-starring Pale Rider, Hill Street Blues, The X-Files, Showtime’s anthology show Masters of Horror, and Gregg Araki’s 2005 movie, Mysterious Skin. According to Variety, Drago died Monday in Los Angeles of complications from a stroke. The actor’s passing was confirmed to EW by his representative.

Drago has been fondly remembered by actress Laura Ortiz (Holliston) who worked with the actor on the 2006 remake of horror movie The Hills Have Eyes.

“Very saddened to hear the news of Billy Drago passing,” Ortiz wrote on Instagram. “He was such an amazing character both on and off the screen. When we were in Morocco filming he’d go off on adventures and no one knew where he was or how to reach him but he’d always show up on time for work with amazing stories of getting lost in the desert and the locals he met and stayed with. Lucky to have worked with you on my first job.”