Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame coming to digital and Blu-ray later this summer

By Christian Holub
June 26, 2019 at 12:07 PM EDT

Fans won’t be able to stream Avengers: Endgame online until Disney Plus launches later this year, but on Wednesday Disney announced when the record-breaking superhero film will be available for independent purchase. Endgame will release on digital downloads on July 30, followed by a physical release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on Aug. 13.

If that’s too long of a wait, though, fans can still see Endgame in theaters! Just as the box office behemoth finally seemed like it was bowing out, Marvel announced that it would be returning to movie screens partly because added footage allows it to tease the forthcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home, and partly because the bonus run might allow it to surpass Avatar’s all-time box-office haul.

The DVD will come with its own bonus features, however, including a tribute to the late Stan Lee, the story of Robert Downey Jr.’s casting as Iron Man, the evolution of Captain America, Black Widow’s arc, the making of the awesome all-female Avengers moment in the final battle against Thanos, and more. In the meantime, you can also read about those stories here at EW.

