Avengers: Endgame coming to digital and Blu-ray later this summer

Fans won’t be able to stream Avengers: Endgame online until Disney Plus launches later this year, but on Wednesday Disney announced when the record-breaking superhero film will be available for independent purchase. Endgame will release on digital downloads on July 30, followed by a physical release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on Aug. 13.

If that’s too long of a wait, though, fans can still see Endgame in theaters! Just as the box office behemoth finally seemed like it was bowing out, Marvel announced that it would be returning to movie screens — partly because added footage allows it to tease the forthcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home, and partly because the bonus run might allow it to surpass Avatar’s all-time box-office haul.

The DVD will come with its own bonus features, however, including a tribute to the late Stan Lee, the story of Robert Downey Jr.’s casting as Iron Man, the evolution of Captain America, Black Widow’s arc, the making of the awesome all-female Avengers moment in the final battle against Thanos, and more. In the meantime, you can also read about those stories here at EW.

