We’re in the endgame of Avengers: Endgame now.

Last week, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said the 22nd installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe of the Avengers would get a re-release in theaters with new footage very soon. At the time, parent company Disney remained quiet on the matter, but on Tuesday, the Mouse House officially confirmed the news and revealed what fans can expect.

Avengers: Endgame, chronicling the final battle between Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and the “Mad Titan” Thanos, will return to participating theaters starting this Friday for a “Bring Back event.” With these showings, the film will feature “a video introduction” from Anthony Russo, who directed Endgame with brother Joe, and “an unfinished deleted scene.”

With Spider-Man: Far From Home about to hit theaters on July 2, the event will also feature “a special sneak peek” of that movie, helmed by director Jon Watts and starring Tom Holland as Spider-Man.

Avengers: Endgame‘s runtime already clocks in at just over three hours. Lord knows how long it’ll be with all these added goodies. Schedule bathroom breaks accordingly.

Less important but still worthwhile for some, those who purchase a ticket will also receive one of a limited number of Avengers art showcasing the Iron Infinity Gauntlet and that tearjerker quote. (You know the one.)

“If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises — which will be next weekend,” Feige previously told ScreenRant during last week’s London press junket for Far From Home.

With $2.75 billion worldwide under its belt since opening on April 26, Avengers: Endgame is currently the second-highest grossing film worldwide of all time. This final push feels like an attempt to usurp Avatar‘s reign as the No. 1 grosser. James Cameron’s film earned that title with a theatrical run beginning in Dec. 2009. A re-release containing extended footage followed in 2010 and pushed its $2.73 billion total to $2.788 billion.

But, also, Disney now owns the Avatar franchise, thanks to the studio’s Fox acquisition. So… is it really a competition?

In May, when Endgame surpassed the box office record set by Titanic, Cameron seemed in fine spirits.

“To Kevin and everyone at Marvel, An iceberg sank the real Titanic. It took the Avengers to sink my Titanic,” the filmmaker wrote in a statement shared on Twitter. “Everyone here at Lightstorm Entertainment salutes your amazing achievement. You’ve shown that the movie industry is not only alive and well, it’s bigger than ever!”

If you helped Endgame surpass Avatar‘s record, we’re sure Marvel would “love you 3000.”

