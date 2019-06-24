Image zoom Jay Maidment/Sony Pictures

The newest marketing materials for Spider-Man: Far From Home have caught Samuel L. Jackson’s, um, eye — and not in a good way.

The Marvel star reprises his role as former S.H.I.E.L.D. boss and flerken friend Nick Fury in the upcoming Spider-Man movie (in theaters July 2). Posters and trailers for the film have teased the first major meeting between Fury and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, but as Jackson pointed out on Instagram, at least one poster portrays Fury with a major mistake.

Jackson shared a side-by-side comparison of two Spider-Man posters, each with Fury’s signature eyepatch on a different eye. (For the record, as Jackson reiterates, Fury’s eyepatch belongs on his left eye, as that was the one he lost in a not-so-savage battle with Captain Marvel’s cat/flerken, Goose.)

Far From Home marks Jackson’s 11th onscreen appearance as the super-spy, and the film follows him as he introduces Spider-Man to a new ally, Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio. “It was great to have [Jackson] on set intimidating everyone,” director Jon Watts previously told EW, laughing. “It was just like Nick Fury was actually there, keeping everyone on their toes.”

And, according to Watts, Far From Home also finds Fury struggling to pick up the pieces after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

“He’s been gone for five years, too,” Watts said. “He’s the guy who’s always known everything about everything. He’s the guy who created the Avengers, and now here he is, returning after five years and seeing a very, very different world. So that’s a situation we’ve never seen him in before. The guy who’s always been in control not having the same level of control is interesting.”

