George Clooney to direct, star in 'haunting' post-apocalyptic drama for Netflix

Image zoom Mike Marsland/Getty Images; Penguin Random House

George Clooney might have the next Bird Box in his nest of projects.

Netflix announced Monday that the Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker will direct, produce, and star in its upcoming adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s 2016 novel Good Morning, Midnight.

Clooney, 58, is currently in pre-production on the untitled project with longtime collaborator Grant Heslov. The two previously won the Best Picture Oscar as producers of Ben Affleck’s 2012 drama Argo.

Anonymous Content and Syndicate Entertainment will also produce the film, from a screenplay by The Revenant and Overlord scribe Mark L. Smith, with filming set to begin in October. The post-apocalyptic tale follows the parallel stories of Augustine (Clooney), “a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to make contact with the crew of the Aether spacecraft as they try to return home to Earth.”

“Grant and I couldn’t be more excited to be involved with this incredible project,” Clooney said in a statement. “Mark is a writer we’ve long admired and his script is haunting. We’re thrilled to be working with our friends at Netflix as well.”

“Having known and worked with George for over two decades, I can’t think of anyone better to bring this amazing story to life,” Scott Stuber, head of Netflix’s film division, added. “The book is powerful and moving, and Mark’s adaptation is beautifully written. At its core, this is a story about human nature, and one that I know our global audiences will fall in love with, just like I did when I read it.”

Though Clooney is best known as an actor in projects like Up in the Air, Michael Clayton, and Ocean’s Eleven, he has directed six feature films, including the Best Picture-nominated drama Good Night, and Good Luck, for which he also received a Best Director nomination.

A release date and further casting details for the Good Morning, Midnight adaptation have yet to be announced.

