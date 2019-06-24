Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez celebrate first day of filming Fast & Furious 9

Image zoom Everett Collection

Fast & Furious 9 is hitting the road.

The first day of shooting has wrapped on the as-yet-untitled Fast sequel, the ninth — ninth! — film in the long-running franchise. Vin Diesel shared a video from the set on Instagram, in which he (wearing what looks like a Toretto mechanic’s shirt) and Michelle Rodriguez thanked the series’ fans for their support over the years.

“We just completed our first day,” Diesel says. “It feels like a miracle — one hard-earned, but we’re just so grateful.”

Nathalie Emmanuel, who joined the franchise with 2015’s Furious 7, also celebrated the start of filming on Twitter, using emojis to hint at which other cast members might be returning: In addition to Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and Rodriguez’s Letty, the remaining four likely represent Tyrese Gibson’s Roman Pearce, Jordana Brewster’s Mia, Ludacris’ Tej Parker, and Emmanuel’s hacker Ramsey. (Diesel has previously confirmed Brewster’s return to the franchise, even though her character is married to the late Paul Walker‘s character Brian.)

Day one of shooting Fast and Furious 9 today… The team is back together 👨🏼‍🦲👩🏻👨🏿‍🦲🙋🏻‍♀️👨🏾‍💻👩🏽‍💻 — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) June 24, 2019

Justin Lin is also returning to direct the latest Fast, after previously helming four other installments, while wrestler John Cena is joining the Fast family in a new role.

Fast 9 will hit theaters May 20, 2020, with a planned 10th installment set for April 2021.

