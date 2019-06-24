Constance Wu to lead Goodbye, Vitamin movie adaptation

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage; Henry Holt and Company

Constance Wu is popping an exciting pill into her growing filmography.

The Crazy Rich Asians and Fresh Off the Boat actress is attached to headline Universal Pictures’ upcoming adaptation of Rachel Khong’s 2017 novel Goodbye, Vitamin, EW has confirmed. Variety first reported the news Monday.

The film will follow Wu’s Ruth Young, who, after discovering her history professor father has lost his job after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, returns home to work with one of his former students to stage a fake class so he can continue his tenure as an instructor.

Wu will executive-produce the film alongside producer Dylan Clark, who boards the project alongside his Universal-based Dylan Clark Productions.

Jennifer Yee McDevitt will adapt the screenplay for the project after recently completing work on the script for the planned action drama Task For Two for Amazon Studios.

EW previously named Khong’s book as one of the best novels of 2017, with critic Leah Greenblatt praising its “wry observations and deadpan wit” before calling it a “poignant meditation on love, mortality, and memory.”

Since leading the cast of the monumental romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians last year, Wu will next be seen as a stripper turned conwoman in the upcoming Jennifer Lopez drama Hustlers, as well as in season 6 of her successful ABC comedy Fresh Off the Boat.

A release date and further casting details for Goodbye, Vitamin have yet to be announced.

