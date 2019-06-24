Ad Nauseam II to feature over 500 vintage newspaper ads for '90s and '00s horror movies

Image zoom 1984 Publishing

EW can exclusively reveal that journalist Michael Gingold has written a sequel to last year’s Ad Nauseam, which collected together vintage newspaper ads for ’80s horror movies.

The new book is titled Ad Nauseam II: Newsprint Nightmares from the 1990s and 2000s and will feature over 500 ads from Gingold’s personal archive. The book highlights the many trends in ’90s and ’00s horror cinema, as well as the rising careers of key filmmakers such as Guillermo del Toro, Peter Jackson, James Wan, and Rob Zombie. The movies featured in Ad Nauseam II include Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Interview With The Vampire, Saw, Final Destination, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Dawn of the Dead, The Blair Witch Project, and Paranormal Activity.

“The response to the first Ad Nauseam was thrilling and gratifying,” said Gingold, in a statement. “We heard from so many people who also collected movie newspaper ads as kids — and as adults — and shared the love of this lost pop-cultural art form. And since I had so many more ads still lurking in my archives, it seemed natural to continue this particular history of horror through the 1990s and 2000s.”

Ad Nauseam II is a 1984 Publishing title presented by Toronto-based horror periodical, Rue Morgue. The book will be published on Sept. 24 and is now available to pre-order.

Last week, EW broke the news that Gingold has compiled a book of ads for sci-fi films called Ad Astra: 20 Years of Newspaper Ads for Sci-Fi & Fantasy Films. Ad Astra will be published Sept. 10, via 1984 Publishing. Gingold will be previewing Ad Astra at a special presentation at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal, July 16, 5:30 p.m.

Gingold is a longtime writer and editor at the horror magazine, Fangoria. He also contributes to Rue Morgue, Birth.Movies.Death, and Scream.

Exclusively see the cover of Ad Nauseam II above.

