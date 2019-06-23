Simba and Nala 'feel the love tonight' in new The Lion King teaser

Can you feel the love tonight?

It is where your TV is — now that Disney has released a new television teaser for the highly anticipated The Lion King. On Sunday morning, the studio dropped this new TV spot, which is the first trailer to feature the iconic ballad, “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” as performed by stars Donald Glover and Beyoncé.

The new teaser features Mufasa (James Earl Jones) making his memorable speech to Simba, instructing the young lion to “Look at the stars.” As Mufasa talks about the “great Kings of the past,” we see flashes of action from the wildebeest stampede to the “Hakuna Matata” silhouette of Simba (Donald Glover), Pumbaa (Seth Rogen), and Timon (Billy Eichner).

But most crucially, the teaser gives audiences a taste of Glover and Beyoncé singing Elton John and Tim Rice’s Oscar-winning tune, “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.” Strains of the song are interspersed with Mufasa’s speech, and we see a new shot of Simba and Nala in romantic repose. This is only the second trailer to give fans a glimpse of Beyoncé as Nala, after a new teaser earlier in June featured the first snippets of her dialogue, urging Simba to “come home.”

This is the first trailer to feature the characters singing one of the film’s memorable songs, as previous teasers have predominantly used strains fo the Oscar-winning Hans Zimmer score.

The Lion King hits theaters July 19, and you can read EW’s full set-visit cover story here to find out how Disney is bringing the savannah to astonishing new life.

Related content: