Naomie Harris runs for her life from corrupt cops in Black and Blue trailer

Black and Blue (2019 movie) 10/25/19 type Movie Genre Action,

Thriller

Naomie Harris is on a dangerous mission to save her life and expose corrupt cops in the first trailer for her new film Black and Blue.

The Skyfall and Spectre star leads the action thriller in the role of Alicia West, a rookie cop who accidentally witnessed a group of corrupt cops killing a drug dealer. She caught the entire thing on her body cam, which makes her a moving target as she rushes to get the evidence to safety.

Tyrese Gibson costars as Milo “Mouse” Jackson, the only person from her community willing to help.

“Alicia is pretty badass! She’s fierce and capable, strong, and independent. She’s the kind of woman that I love portraying,” Harris told EW about the role. “Tyrese’s character is not used to handling weapons; he’s not a trained police officer in the way that Alicia is. Ultimately, he is of use to her during the escape scene when they’re being chased. But she definitely has the upper hand, she’s more skilled in what she’s doing.”

Rounding out the Deon Taylor-directed film are Mike Colter, Frank Grillo, and Nafessa Williams.

Black and Blue hits theaters on October 25.

