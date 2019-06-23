Child's Play star Mark Hamill wants you to sing-a-long with Chucky in new video

Traditionally, Chucky is far more likely to slit your throat than encourage you to use it for vocalizing. But that hasn’t stopped the folks behind the just-released Child’s Play movie from releasing a video which allows people to sing-a-long with the film’s homicidal, Mark Hamill-voiced “Buddi” doll.

Directed by Lars Klevberg, Child’s Play stars Aubrey Plaza as a mother who gives her son (Bateman) a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature. The film costars Atlanta actor Brian Tyree Henry as a cop named Mike. Child’s Play is produced by Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg, who oversaw 2017’s It and the upcoming It Chapter Two.

“I was just 12-years-old when the ’88 movie came out,” Grahame-Smith told EW last year, referring to director Tom Holland’s original Child’s Play film. “It scared the hell out of me. I watched it again and again. It’s a special movie for me.”

Watched that video above.

Related content: