Steph Curry turned down Space Jam 2 role

Steph Curry had his chance to do his dance at the Space Jam … but he turned it down.

The Golden State Warriors star player revealed to the New York Times that he won’t be making a cameo in LeBron James’ upcoming sequel Space Jam 2. Apparently, he was offered a role but had to say no because of “scheduling issues.”

While the published interview doesn’t go into any more detail than that, NYT NBA reporter Sopan Deb then took to Twitter to release the rest of Curry’s quotes from the interview about how hard it was for him to turn down the role.

While Curry won’t be appearing in the highly-anticipated sequel, we do know that after years of rumors and discussion, Space Jam 2 is officially happening (alright, alright, alright!) with James attached to star as the lead. Black Panther‘s Coogler will produce with Terence Nance as the director. And The Walking Dead and Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green will play the NBA superstar’s wife.

In the original Space Jam, NBA legends Danny Ainge, Steve Kerr, Alonzo Mourning, Horace Grant, A.C. Green, Scottie Pippen, Charles Oakley, Luc Longley, Cedric Ceballos, Derek Harper, Vlade Divac, Brian Shaw, Jeff Malone, Bill Wennington, Anthony Miller, and Sharone Wright all appeared in cameos. When it comes to the rest of the all-star roster for the sequel, rumors are swirling that key roles are going to Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson and WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike, according to The Atlantic’s senior lead NBA writer Shams Charania. Plus several more NBA and WNBA players, including Chiney Ogwumike, are expected to appear.

Space Jam 2 is set for a July 16, 2021 release.

