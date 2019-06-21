Image zoom Disney/Pixar

In the 24 years since Woody, Buzz, and all the rest of Andy’s toys first appeared onscreen in Toy Story, they’ve occupied a place in so many people’s hearts. Whether you’re a millennial who has grown up with these toys to the point where it feels like they were your own, or you were an adult taking your kids to see the first film in theaters in 1995, this franchise spans many generations.

And now with the upcoming Toy Story 4 in theaters this week to remind us all why we love this franchise so much as well as induct a whole new group of kids into the fandom, EW has your ultimate guide to all things Toy Story.

The special Toy Story collector’s edition covers everything from how a scene is made from concept to creation to a special spotlight on Don Rickles who passed away in 2017 but lends his voice posthumously for Mr. Potato Head one last time in Toy Story 4. Plus, meet the brand new character in Toy Story 4 who is going to become an instant icon: Forky, voiced by Arrested Development and Veep fan favorite Tony Hale. Fans can also get exclusive looks at early sketches of the classic characters, behind-the-scenes photos from the making of the movies, and more. Give it as a gift to the ultimate Toy Story fan (young or old) in your life or keep it for yourself. We won’t judge!

Pick up a copy of EW’s Ultimate Guide to Toy Story on newsstands now.

