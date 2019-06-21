Cailee Spaeny in talks to play lead role in The Craft reboot

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Here’s a bit of magical casting news: The upcoming reboot of The Craft appears to have found its star.

On the Basis of Sex and Bad Times at the El Royale actress Cailee Spaeny is in negotiations for the lead role in Columbia Pictures and Blumhouse Productions’ remake of the 1996 teen thriller, EW has learned. Spaeny would portray Hannah, the role originally played by Robin Tunney. Zoe Lister-Jones is attached to write and direct the reboot.

The Craft tells the story of Hannah, the new kid in high school, whose supernatural powers attract the friendship of three other young women already dabbling in witchcraft. Together they discover a power with disastrous consequences that takes them down a dark path.

The original movie earned $24.8 million at the domestic box office (about $50.6 million in today’s dollars), and went on to gain a cult following.

Production on the reboot is slated to start in July. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news about Spaeny.

