Rogue Trooper director wears comic book character's helmet for inspiration

Image zoom Quality Communications

Is filmmaker Duncan Jones taking a “Method” approach towards his new project? The Moon and Warcraft director is adapting the British comic Rogue Trooper for the big screen and on Wednesday posted an image of himself in front of his computer, wearing the titular soldier’s helmet.

“Got my thinking Helm on now, so… back to work!” Jones wrote in an accompanying message. Is Jones committed to keeping on the headgear throughout the development process? Somehow, we doubt it. Then again, the filmmaker later posted another image which found him in near-complete Rogue Trooper cosplay, so who knows?

Created by writer Gerry Finley-Day and Watchmen artist Dave Gibbons, Rogue Trooper debuted in the British science fiction anthology comic 2000AD in 1981. Rogue Trooper is a genetically-engineered soldier whose rifle, helmet, and backpack contain downloads of three fallen comrades, Gunnar, Bagman, and Helm. In July of last year, Jones released a video teasing the possibility of him directing a movie about the character.

Got my thinking Helm on now, so… back to work! pic.twitter.com/HzWG9eBaeG — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) June 20, 2019

Related content: