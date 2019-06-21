Comic Con 2019
23 featured stories since

Transparent creator Jill Soloway to replace Bryan Singer on Red Sonja movie

By Nick Romano
June 21, 2019 at 03:29 PM EDT
Steve Granitz/WireImage; Dynamite Entertainment

Red Sonja

type
  • Movie

A replacement for Bryan Singer on Red Sonja has been found.

Jill Soloway, the creator of Amazon’s Transparent, has been tapped to write and direct the movie after Singer was dropped from the project, a rep for Millennium Films confirmed to EW.

“I can’t wait to bring Red Sonja’s epic world to life,” Soloway told Deadline, which was the first to report news of the 53-year-old’s involvement. “Exploring this powerful mythology and evolving what it means to be a heroine is an artistic dream come true.”

Singer was once attached to helm the film, which has been in development for years. However, he was dropped from the project after The Atlantic published new accusations of sexual assault and misconduct against the filmmaker. Avi Lerner, CEO of Millennium Films, released a controversial statement in January in which he seemingly referred to the allegations as “agenda driven fake news.” Lerner later told The Hollywood Reporter that his publicist wrote the statement and he approved it without reading it.

Red Sonja is based on the 1970s comic book spin-off to Conan the Barbarian. Created by writer Roy Thomas and artist Barry Windsor-Smith for Marvel Comics, Red Sonja was introduced as a swords-and-sorcery heroine who was given incredible powers by a goddess. The material, which tended to lean into the visuals of a risqué male teen fantasy and includes an origin about Red Sonja being sexually assaulted by the leader of a group of mercenaries that also killed her family, prompted many comic fans to take issue with Singer’s early involvement, considering the allegations against him.

Brigitte NielsenIn played Red Sonja in a 1985 film with Arnold Schwarzenegger. In 2008, Robert Rodriguez came close to reviving the franchise with his then-girlfriend Rose McGowan, as announced at Comic-Con that year. They eventually fell off the project. Based on Soloway’s involvement, it would seem like this new reworking will bring a more progressive approach and less sexualized version of the character to the screen.

Soloway, who’s virtually unknown to big Hollywood blockbusters, has been involved with pushes for more inclusive storytelling in entertainment, notably through Transparent. The Emmy winner’s movie musical based on the show will cap off the Amazon series later this year.

Related content:

Skip
Comic Con 2019
23 featured stories since
The Gifted, Ghosted, Orville heading to Comic-Con
6/27/2017
Comic-Con: Charlize Theron kicking off EW's 'Women Who Kick Ass' panel
7/5/2017
See Atomic Blonde for free at Comic-Con 2017
7/5/2017
Outlander panel planned for Comic-Con
7/6/2017
Cartoon Network unveils Comic-Con exclusives for Steven Universe and more
7/10/2017
Stan Against Evil unveils season 2 trailer at Comic-Con
7/20/2017
Noah Hawley reveals the Legion moment that wasn't in the original script
7/20/2017
Bob's Burgers to do one-hour Christmas musical special
7/21/2017
Justice League star poses with adorable Cyborg cosplayers at Comic-Con
7/22/2017
The Last Ship season 4 trailer plants seeds of hope — and hazard
7/23/2017
Watch a mashup of your favorite celebs dancing at Comic-Con
7/24/2017
Midnight, Texas cast teases plenty of 'zonking' ahead
7/24/2017
Lupita Nyong'o secretly went undercover in costume at Comic-Con
7/26/2017
Watch Kansas perform 'Carry On My Wayward Son' at Supernatural Comic-Con panel
8/1/2017
Here's what you need to know about Stan Lee's L.A. Comic Con
10/9/2017
Dwayne Johnson to make appearance at L.A. Comic Con
10/11/2017
Game of Thrones, Westworld are not going to Comic-Con this year
6/14/2018
Warner Bros announces San Diego Comic-Con plans for Supernatural, Riverdale, Black Lightning, and more
6/25/2018
TLC's Chilli to moderate Siren panel at Comic-Con
6/26/2018
Yvette Nicole Brown to replace Chris Hardwick for The Walking Dead Comic-Con panels
7/4/2018
Neil Gaiman hilariously responds to Christian group demanding Netflix cancel Amazon's Good Omens
6/20/2019
DC Comics shutters its legendary Vertigo imprint in reorganization
6/21/2019
Transparent creator Jill Soloway to replace Bryan Singer on Red Sonja movie
6/21/2019
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in Movies

All Topics in Movies

EDIT POST