Danny Boyle thinks Robert Pattinson should be the next James Bond

Drama

Danny Boyle, the erstwhile director of the upcoming James Bond movie known as “Bond 25,” has revealed that he thinks Robert Pattinson should be cast as the next 007.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the Trainspotting filmmaker said he came to this conclusion about Pattinson (Twilight, The Lost City of Z) while watching him in the recent Claire Denis sci-fi film High Life.

“It was so bizarre, because I was sitting there thinking: ‘Oh my God, they should get him to be the next Bond,’” Boyle said in the interview, which was in support of his new film Yesterday.

Last May, Eon Productions — the company that oversees the Bond franchise — and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer confirmed that Boyle had been hired to direct “Bond 25,” from a script by his longtime collaborator John Hodge. But in August, it was revealed that Boyle had departed the project “due to creative differences.” One rumor had Boyle quitting because he refused to go along with producer’s Barbara Broccoli’s alleged desire to kill off Bond — or at least actor Daniel Craig’s version of the spy. It has also been suggested that Boyle himself wanted to kill Bond, which led to a clash with the film’s producers. (Cary Joji Fukunaga succeeded Boyle as director.)

In the Guardian interview, Boyle declined to speak in detail about why he left the film. “I was with John and they didn’t really like what we were doing and so it’s far better to part company,” he said. “What we were doing was good. But it was obviously not what they wanted.”

Pattinson might not have the time to play Bond, should the franchise’s producers decide to take Boyle’s advice. News recently broke that Warner Bros. has cast him as the new Batman.

