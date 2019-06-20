Robert Patrick is a killer neighbor in disturbing trailer for horror-comedy Tone-Deaf

Terminator 2: Judgment Day villain Robert Patrick and Amanda Crew from Silicon Valley may not be the obvious pair to pit against each other in a fight to the death. But the choice seems to have made for a deranged and entertaining film, judging by the trailer for Tone-Deaf.

Written and directed by Trash Fire filmmaker Richard Bates, Jr., the movie stars Crew as Olive, who, after losing her job and imploding her latest dysfunctional relationship, flees the city for the weekend, escaping to the countryside for some peace and self-reflection. She rents an ornate country house from an eccentric widower named Harvey (Patrick) but soon two generations collide as Olive awakens Harvey’s homicidal tendencies and is plunged into a blood-soaked fight for her life.

TripAdvisor will be hearing about this!

Tone-Deaf costars Kim Delaney, AnnaLynne McCord, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Hayley Marie Norman, and Ray Wise from Twin Peaks.

Saban Films will release Tone-Deaf in theaters and On Demand, Aug. 23.

Exclusively watch the film’s rather disturbing trailer, above.

