Shia LaBeouf forms an adorable bond in sweet Peanut Butter Falcon trailer

Shia LaBeouf finds an unexpected partner in crime in the adorable trailer for SXSW breakout The Peanut Butter Falcon.

Billed as “a modern Mark Twain style adventure story,” The Peanut Butter Falcon follows Zak (Zachary Gottsagen), a young man with Down syndrome who escapes from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of learning how to become a professional wrestler at a school run by a sport superstar known as The Salt Water Redneck (Thomas Haden Church).

While journeying across the rural countryside, Zak crosses paths with Tyler (LaBeouf), an on-the-run outlaw who forms a unique bond with his new runaway pal. The film’s trailer teases their unorthodox journey to personal liberation, as they traverse difficult terrain, get drunk, and turn the open environment ahead of them into a vast natural playground — all while Zak’s former caretaker, Eleanor (Dakota Johnson), pursues them in an effort to bring him home.

Produced by Oscar-nominated Little Miss Sunshine collaborators Albert Berger and Ron Yerxa, The Peanut Butter Falcon — also starring Bruce Dern, John Hawkes, and Jon Bernthal — soars into theaters Aug. 9. Watch the movie’s first trailer above.

Related content: