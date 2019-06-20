Paul Thomas Anderson and Thom Yorke made a short film together for Netflix

A long wait is to be expected between Paul Thomas Anderson films, but Netflix announced on Thursday that the acclaimed Phantom Thread director has a new movie coming soon to the streaming service. On the downside for PTA fans, it’s a short film known as a “one-reeler.” On the upside, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke is heavily involved.

The film is called Anima, and Netflix released a short teaser video on Thursday. The video isn’t very long and doesn’t contain much information, but it does define a “one-reeler” as “a motion picture, especially a cartoon or comedy, of 10-12 minutes duration and contained on one reel of film; popular especially in the air of silent films.”

To learn more, we’ll just have to wait for the movie. Anima will screen early in IMAX theaters on June 26, before it hits Netflix on June 27. Find tickets here, and watch the video above.

Related content: