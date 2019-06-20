Image zoom Disney/Pixar (3)

Disney’s Pixar Studios has made quite a name for itself ever since Toy Story released in 1995, capturing the hearts and imaginations of the nation with its computer animation.

Now with 20 movies released, and Toy Story 4 arriving to theaters soon, people have started to figure out their favorites. With that in mind, CableTV.com released a report that reveals the most popular Pixar movie in each state.

To determine this, their analyst team cross-referenced each of Pixar’s 20 titles with national Google Trends data to discover which film with each state’s border are residents most interested in. See what movie is popular with your state below.

Image zoom

Image zoom

Up

Alabama

District of Columbia

Georgia

Illinois

Maryland

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

New York

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Brave

Colorado

Maine

Minnesota

New Hampshire

New Jersey

North Dakota

South Dakota

Washington

Inside Out

Indiana

Nebraska

Ohio

Oregon

Utah

Finding Dory

Iowa

Kansas

Montana

Rhode Island

Toy Story 3

Connecticut

Delaware

Nevada

Monsters, Inc.

Arizona

New Mexico

The Incredibles

California

Texas

Ratatouille

Massachusetts

Vermont

Toy Story

Florida

A Bug’s Life

Louisiana

Toy Story 2

Idaho

Finding Nemo

Hawaii

Wall-E

Alaska

Cars 2

Arkansas

The Good Dinosaur

Wyoming

Cars 3

Kentucky

Not listed: Cars, Monsters University, Coco, and The Incredibles 2

Related content: