Up, Toy Story, The Incredibles, and more make the list — see which one is preferred where you live.
Disney’s Pixar Studios has made quite a name for itself ever since Toy Story released in 1995, capturing the hearts and imaginations of the nation with its computer animation.
Now with 20 movies released, and Toy Story 4 arriving to theaters soon, people have started to figure out their favorites. With that in mind, CableTV.com released a report that reveals the most popular Pixar movie in each state.
To determine this, their analyst team cross-referenced each of Pixar’s 20 titles with national Google Trends data to discover which film with each state’s border are residents most interested in. See what movie is popular with your state below.
Up
Alabama
District of Columbia
Georgia
Illinois
Maryland
Michigan
Mississippi
Missouri
New York
North Carolina
Oklahoma
Pennsylvania
South Carolina
Tennessee
Virginia
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Brave
Colorado
Maine
Minnesota
New Hampshire
New Jersey
North Dakota
South Dakota
Washington
Inside Out
Indiana
Nebraska
Ohio
Oregon
Utah
Finding Dory
Iowa
Kansas
Montana
Rhode Island
Toy Story 3
Connecticut
Delaware
Nevada
Monsters, Inc.
Arizona
New Mexico
The Incredibles
California
Texas
Ratatouille
Massachusetts
Vermont
Toy Story
Florida
A Bug’s Life
Louisiana
Toy Story 2
Idaho
Finding Nemo
Hawaii
Wall-E
Alaska
Cars 2
Arkansas
The Good Dinosaur
Wyoming
Cars 3
Kentucky
Not listed: Cars, Monsters University, Coco, and The Incredibles 2
