Midsommar 07/03/19 type Movie Genre Horror

Happy Midsummer! Yes, it’s that time of the year when the northern hemisphere enjoys its sunniest days. And that’s reason enough for the folks at A24 to release a new teaser for the company’s horror film, Midsommar (out July 3) detailing, in tongue-in-cheek fashion, the packed diary of events enjoyed(?) by the cult-commune at the heart of Hereditary writer-director Ari Aster’s already acclaimed second movie.

In the film, Pugh and Jack Reynor play an American couple, Dani and Christian, whose lovers’ bond has seen better days. The pair embark on a trip to Scandinavia with friends Mark (Will Poulter), Josh (William Jackson Harper), and Pelle (Vilhelm Blomgren), the latter of whom has invited them to visit his remote village in Sweden. “They’re a really weird, culty kind of commune,” Reynor told EW earlier this year. “Everybody’s all dressed in white, they have strange kinds of social cliques.” The town is celebrating Midsummer — “a particularly special iteration of the festival,” said Aster ominously.

Watch that new teaser for Midsommar, below.

On the longest day of the year, let the countdown to #MIDSOMMAR begin — In Theaters July 3 #HappyMidsummer pic.twitter.com/LRVxilyDoB — A24 (@A24) June 20, 2019

