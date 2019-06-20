Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick rock out in Trolls World Tour trailer

Trolls World Tour 04/17/20 type Movie Genre Animated

The trolls are back in town.

Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick navigate a colorful musical landscape in the new trailer for Trolls World Tour, the star-studded sequel to their 2016 animated feature based on the popular line of dolls.

The clip, which premiered Thursday, picks up after the events of the first film, as Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake) discover they’re part of a vast network of tune-loving creatures scattered across six lands devoted to different genres of music, from funk and country to techno, classical, pop, and rock.

Though the prospect of uniting the troll kingdoms through song excites them, a menacing heavy-metal songstress, Queen Barb (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Rachel Bloom), seeks to destroy all that doesn’t rock and roll, and the duo sets out to unite their fuzzy-haired companions to defeat their new enemy’s reign of terror.

Reportedly joining Timberlake and Kendrick for the second Trolls film — which also follows Netflix’s animated spin-off series Trolls: The Beat Goes On! — are several music industry forces, including Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson, George Clinton, J Balvin, Chance the Rapper, and Ozzy Osbourne. Other voice actors going along for the include Kenan Thompson, Anthony Ramos, Jamie Dornan, and Sam Rockwell.

The first Trolls film debuted on Nov. 4, 2016, going on to gross $347 million at the worldwide box office and spawning Timberlake’s accompanying soundtrack smash “Can’t Stop the Feeling!,” which became the pop star’s fifth No. 1 single after topping the charts in the United States.

Trolls World Tour rocks into theaters April 17, 2020. Watch the film’s first trailer above.

