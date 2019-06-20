Easy A spin-off set at same high school as original movie in the works

By Marcus Jones
June 20, 2019 at 02:54 PM EDT
Everett Collection

Easy A

type
  • Movie
Genre

Easy A is going back to school.

EW has learned that Screen Gems, a division of Sony Pictures, is working on a spin-off of the popular 2010 teen comedy that made Emma Stone a star.

The originally film was a play on The Scarlet Letter, where Stone’s clean-cut character Olive reclaimed the narrative she was a bad girl to advance her social and financial standings. Sources close to the production say the spin-off will follow many of the same themes.

Easy A was written by Bert Royal and directed by Will Gluck. Sources close to the production confirm Royal will be returning to write the spin-off, and will be making it his directorial debut. Zanne Devine will also return to produce.

There has been no word on who will be cast yet, but it will likely be a new group of teachers and students, with Stone unlikely to return. The original film also featured Penn Badgley, Lisa Kudrow, Stanley Tucci, Patricia Clarkson, and Amanda Bynes.

It is often cited as the first major teen movie of the current decade.

Related content:

Easy A

type
  • Movie
Genre
mpaa
  • PG-13
runtime
  • 94 minutes
director
Performers
Studio
Complete Coverage
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in Movies

All Topics in Movies

EDIT POST