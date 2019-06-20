Easy A spin-off set at same high school as original movie in the works

Image zoom Everett Collection

Easy A type Movie Genre Comedy

Easy A is going back to school.

EW has learned that Screen Gems, a division of Sony Pictures, is working on a spin-off of the popular 2010 teen comedy that made Emma Stone a star.

The originally film was a play on The Scarlet Letter, where Stone’s clean-cut character Olive reclaimed the narrative she was a bad girl to advance her social and financial standings. Sources close to the production say the spin-off will follow many of the same themes.

Easy A was written by Bert Royal and directed by Will Gluck. Sources close to the production confirm Royal will be returning to write the spin-off, and will be making it his directorial debut. Zanne Devine will also return to produce.

There has been no word on who will be cast yet, but it will likely be a new group of teachers and students, with Stone unlikely to return. The original film also featured Penn Badgley, Lisa Kudrow, Stanley Tucci, Patricia Clarkson, and Amanda Bynes.

It is often cited as the first major teen movie of the current decade.

Related content: