A Mexican immigrant wakes up to an American nightmare in trailer for Blumhouse's Culture Shock

Culture Shock debuts on Hulu July 4 and is the most recent entry in the streaming service’s Blumhouse TV-produced Into the Dark anthology series of horror films, each one inspired by a different holiday. Directed by first-time filmmaker Gigi Saul Guerrero, the movie follows a young Mexican woman (Martha Higareda) in pursuit of the American dream, who crosses illegally into the United States only to find herself in an American nightmare. The movie is written by Efren Hernandez, James Benson, and Guerrero. Richard Cabral, Shawn Ashmore, Barbara Crampton, and Creed Bratton also star.

“As a Mexican immigrant, my goal in making this film was to portray the level of desperation and anxiety that comes with the crossing experience and give audiences something to think and talk about,” said Guerrero in a statement. “We are given the incredible privilege as filmmakers to create stories that bring about social awareness and change, and I am grateful for the opportunity and platform to share such a deeply personal one.”

Ahead of its premiere on Hulu, Culture Shock is screening as part of Etheria Night — which showcases genre films by emerging women directors — at The Egyptian Theatre, Hollywood, Calif., June 29, 3 p.m. The movie will be followed by a Q&A with Guerrero, Higareda, Cabral, and Crampton.

Watch the trailer for Culture Shock, above.

