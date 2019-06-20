A Child's Play audience all cosplayed as Chucky, with chilling results

What’s more disturbing than a killer doll? How about an entire cinema audience cosplaying as a killer doll?

On Wednesday in Austin, Tex., horror fans at an Alamo Drafthouse-hosted advance screening of the Child’s Play (opening this Friday) watched the film dressed as Chucky, with chilling photographic results, below.

Directed by Lars Klevberg, Child’s Play stars Aubrey Plaza as a mother who gives her son (Bateman) a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature. The film costars Atlanta actor Brian Tyree Henry and Mark Hamill, who voices Chucky. Child’s Play is produced by Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg, who oversaw 2017’s It and the upcoming It Chapter Two.

“I was just 12-years-old when the ’88 movie came out,” Grahame-Smith told EW last year, referring to director Tom Holland’s original Child’s Play film. “It scared the hell out of me. I watched it again and again. It’s a special movie for me.”

Watch the trailer for the new Child’s Play above and see images from the event in Austin, below.

