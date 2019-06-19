Another Paranormal Activity film is coming to haunt us all

Image zoom Everett Collection

Paramount and Blumhouse are developing a new film for the Paranormal Activity found footage horror franchise.

According to Deadline, Paramount CEO Jim Gianopulos made the announcement at the CineEurope convention in Barcelona.

“We are partnering with uber horror producer Jason Blum to bring a new installment of Paranormal Activity,” said Gianopulos.

The original installment was released in 2009 starred Katie Featherstone and Micah Sloat as a couple who are haunted by a supernatural entity in their house. Written and directed by Oren Peli, the movie cost around $12,000 to make and grossed $107 million at the domestic box office alone. Five more films in the series rapidly followed. In the summer of 2015, producer and Blumhouse chief Jason Blum announced that the upcoming Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension would be the last in the franchise.

“It’s coming to an end,” Blum told USA Today. “This is it, the finale. We’re saying it before the movie opens. We’re not going to grind this horror franchise into the ground. This will keep Paranormal Activity as part of this culture and this particular time in a really fantastic way.”

Collectively, the six Paranormal Activity films accrued $401 million domestically and $890 million around the world.

