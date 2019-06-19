Comic Con 2019
Marvel really wants to make a movie with Keanu Reeves

By Devan Coggan
June 19, 2019 at 08:49 PM EDT
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Keanu Reeves is having a busy year. It’s only June, and so far, the 54-year-old actor has broken bad guy skulls in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellumpopped up for a self-satirizing cameo in Always Be My Maybevoiced an enthusiastic stuntman in Toy Story 4and crashed E3 by being generally “breathtaking.”

Practically the entire internet is in love with him — a fact he modestly brushes off as “wacky” —  and now, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is also declaring his admiration.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Feige was asked whether he had ever considered casting Reeves in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the producer revealed that Marvel tries to “talk to him for almost every film we make.”

“I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it,” Feige said.

Marvel has been cagey so far about its post-Avengers: Endgame film plans, but sequels for Doctor Strange and Black Panther are in the works, and Scarlett Johansson is currently filming a standalone Black Widow movie. There’s also an Eternals movie in the pipeline, with Angelina Jolie in talks to star. Might there be a place for a certain dark-haired action star in one of those?

In the meantime, Reeves has plenty on his plate: He’s currently filming the hopefully excellent Bill & Ted Face the Musicthe third movie to unite his and Alex Winter’s time-traveling dudes.

